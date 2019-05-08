Dalit farmer says he was assaulted and fed excreta; two arrested

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: Two caste Hindus have been arrested following a complaint by a Dalit farmer that the duo assaulted him and forced human excreta into his mouth. Police, however, said no proof was available to support the farmer’s claim.

In his complaint to Kottur police, P Kollimalai (43), a Dalit farmer from Tiruvanduthurai, alleged that on April 28 when he was on his way to his field in Mandapathadi, Sakthivel and his relatives Rajesh and Rajkumar waylaid him and attacked him. Also, he stated that the trio abused him using his caste name and forced excreta into his mouth and urinated on him.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under various sections of the IPC and the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and arrested Sakthivel. On the same day, Kollimalai’s relatives staged a road blockade demanding the arrest of Rajesh and Rajkumar as well, and Rajesh was arrested.

Police, however, said Kollimalai was assaulted by Sakthivel over a feud during temple a festival held four years ago. A Durai, Superintendent of Police, on Tuesday issued a statement to media in which he said Kollimalai was attacked by S Sakthivel, V Rajesh and S Rajkumar over the four-year-old enmity and there had been a feud between two communities since then.

Based on Kollimalai’s complaint, Sakthivel and Rajesh were arrested and remanded in custody. During the preliminary inquiry, it came to notice the attack was over taking soil for brick kilns. The DSP of Tiruthuraipoondi, investigating officer in the case, has been instructed to expedite probe, Durai added.

Attack over taking soil for kilns

