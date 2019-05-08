Home States Tamil Nadu

Pondicherry University to implement ten per cent EWS quota

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Pondicherry University, has directed all 65 affiliated colleges to implement 10 percent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation in a phased manner. 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Pondicherry University, has directed all 65 affiliated colleges to implement 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation in a phased manner. 

Addressing the Principals of about 65 colleges affiliated to Pondicherry University, who attended the meeting organized by the College Development Council of Pondicherry University on Tuesday, Gurmeet Singh underscored the need for improving the quality in teaching at the undergraduate level. He said that a very small percentage of students from Pondicherry are passing the National Level admission test and finding a place in the first merit list of the University. 

The reservations implemented by Pondicherry University, are only enabling the students from Pondicherry in securing admission to the extent of 25 per cent to 30 per cent  in the University.  Although Pondicherry has emerged as a hub of education, a good number of parents are sending their wards to other cities for higher studies for want of good quality education. There was a need for collaborative efforts of all colleges on delivering quality education, he said.

The V-C advised colleges to select good qualified faculty members based on AICTE, UGC, NCTE  and other norms and also be paid respectable salary and other welfare measures. Colleges were asked to conduct governing body meetings with University nominees. Experts are to be nominated to help the college to benchmark the procedures followed in other reputed Universities.

Gurmeet Singh stressed the need for developing a website by each college and host the profile of the institution, faculty and achievements of the students. He requested colleges to create Wi-fi facilities in every college and create a digital library. Besides, the basic facilities for students like canteen, sports grounds, facilities for differently abled persons, etc, should be provided. He requested all colleges to meet MHRD, UGC requirements regarding constitution of anti-ragging committee, students grievance redressal mechanism, etc.

