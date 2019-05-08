Ready to help DMK to topple government: AMMK

By Express News Service

THENI: Proving the old adage true that there is no permanent friend or foe in politics, AMMK took a volte-face from its established position on unconditional opposition to the DMK on Tuesday. The change in party line was revealed when AMMK’s propaganda secretary Thanga Tamilselvan offered an olive branch to the hitherto arch rival for a common cause: toppling the AIADMK government.

Addressing a poll rally at Kanavilakku on Tuesday, Tamilselvan said AMMK was willing to join hands with the DMK to bring down the AIADMK government “... if the DMK renders support to us”.



“While AMMK would not support DMK to form the government, if it refused support to us during the floor test, it would be construed as DMK is afraid of AMMK,” he added.