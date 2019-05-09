Tamil Nadu: 62,800 students enrol for BE/BTech counselling 

By Express News Service

According to a release of the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), a total of 62,800 students have enrolled for BE/BTech online counselling for admission in the State.

The Tamil Nadu e-governance agency (TNeGA) and National Informatics Centre (NIC) are taking efforts to conduct fair online counselling, based on the instructions of several government engineering colleges and other teaching faculties of various universities. Besides, a total of 1.90 lakh students visited the website to understand the online enrolling.

The director of DOTE has informed the students that the website for online enrolling is functioning properly. Hence, the students can enrol within the stipulated time. It may be recalled, the enrolling of online counselling commenced on May 2.