Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: 62,800 students enrol for BE/BTech counselling 

Besides, a total of 1.90 lakh students visited the website to understand the online enrolling.

Published: 09th May 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

entrance test, students

Image of students writing entrance examination for BTech admission used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 62,800 students have enrolled for BE/BTech online counselling for admission.
According to a release of the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), a total of 62,800 students have enrolled for BE/BTech online counselling for admission in the State.

The Tamil Nadu e-governance agency (TNeGA) and National Informatics Centre (NIC) are taking efforts to conduct fair online counselling, based on the instructions of several government engineering colleges and other teaching faculties of various universities. Besides, a total of 1.90 lakh students visited the website to understand the online enrolling.

The director of DOTE has informed the students that the website for online enrolling is functioning properly. Hence, the students can enrol within the stipulated time. It may be recalled, the enrolling of online counselling commenced on May 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BTech counselling  engineering engineering courses DOTE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp