Bizarre TN twist: EC fails to reset EVMs, seeks repoll

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Admitting to a serious blunder, the election commission (EC) on Wednesday said that officials had forgotten to reset EVMs before they were used in certain polling booths in the State during the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly bypolls on April 18. This means that the votes polled during the mock polls conducted an hour ahead of actual polling would have also been counted.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters that because of this lapse, repolling in 46 polling booths across the State had been recommended to ECI.

READ | Clarify suspicious movements of EVMs in Tamil Nadu: DMK to EC

The CEO’s explanation came a day after election officials brought 50 EVMs to Theni without any prior announcement. After a major furore over the unannounced transfer of the machines, Sahoo told media the EVMs were transferred only because repolling was being mooted in 46 booths. The reason he cited for the repolling was the lapse on the part of poll officials who had forgotten to reset and clear the data in the EVMs ahead of the polls.

“To check whether EVMs are working properly, mock polls were conducted before the start of polling. It has been found that presiding officers failed to clear the votes registered in EVMs or VVPAT or both in 46 polling booths,” he said.

READ | EC move to shift unused EVMs to Theni from Coimbatore triggers controversy

He said this was noticed after returning officers noticed discrepancies in the records of VVPAT and EVMs in some polling booths. However, he refused to divulge details of which booths or constituencies the anomaly was detected in and where repolling had been recommended. He merely said the 46 booths were spread over 15 Lok Sabha seats and 13 districts.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He said the report recommending repolling in 46 booths was sent to the ECI on April 29. It was up to the ECI to decide in which booths repolls were needed. Some booths in Assembly segments which faced bypolls were also recommended for repoll, he said.

DMK chief M K Stalin reacted sharply to this. “After shifting EVMs without prior intimation to political parties, poll officials admit lapses. EC should give a detailed report on discrepancies in 46 booths,” he said.