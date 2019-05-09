Home States Tamil Nadu

Election Commission allied with ruling party in TN, alleges Kanimozhi

The DMK women’s wing secretary was here to campaign for the DMK Ottapidaram segment candidate MC Shanmugaiah.

Published: 09th May 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

 DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of having allied with the incumbent party during her campaign at Saverierpuram.

The DMK women’s wing secretary was here to campaign for the DMK Ottapidaram segment candidate MC Shanmugaiah. Speaking to media persons, Kanimozhi said there was no dearth of allegations against the ECI across the country and the body’s activities were relatively suspicious.

On the shifting of 50 EVMs from Coimbatore to Theni by ECI, Kanimozhi said, “Had they (ECI) formally announced their decision to the political party candidates prior to the shifting, there would not have been any doubt. But now everyone fears and doubts that ECI has allied with the incumbent party. None believes that ECI is functioning independently.”

Kanimozhi Election Commission ECI

