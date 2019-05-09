Home States Tamil Nadu

No need for repoll as no party demanded it, says Elangovan

Speaking to media persons after meeting District Election Officer M Pallavi Baldev, the Congress candidate said the officials did not know why the EVMs were brought to the Theni taluk office.

THENI: There is no need for repoll in any of the booths as no political party has demanded them, said Congress candidate from Theni parliamentary constituency EVKS Elangovan here on Wednesday. His comments come in the backdrop of the decision by the Election Commission to move unused EVMs to Theni from Coimbatore. 

While that remains a mystery, Elangovan alleged that Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi and he might have requested the latter to ensure victory of his son P Ravindranath Kumar, the AIADMK candidate from Theni parliamentary constituency. 

