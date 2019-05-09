Re-election in 13 booths in Tamil Nadu on May 19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Wednesday said that the Election Commission has decided to conduct repoll in a total 13 booths on May 19. Earlier, repoll was announced only in ten booths and the date of repolling was not announced.

Amidst the controversy over the shifting of EVMs and VVPATs to Theni and Erode, Sahoo on Wednesday told reporters that in addition to the ten booths, repoll will be conducted in three more booths. Two of these are in Theni and one in Erode. However, the details of exactly which are the booths in Theni and Erode constituencies where the repolling will be conducted, was not revealed.

Counting of votes in all these 13 repolling booths will also be conducted on May 23, when the vote counting will be held across the country. Earlier, repoll was announced in eight booths in Dharmapuri segment, one in Tiruvallur and one in Cuddalore. Repoll was announced in the booths in Dharmapuri after alleged booth capturing by PMK supporters in the constituency where PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss is contesting.

The CEO had earlier said that he had recommended repoll in a total of 46 booths in the State.