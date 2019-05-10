KS Azhagiri dissatisfied over EC plans for holding repoll

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Azhagiri expressed dissatisfaction over Election Commission’s (EC) decision to conduct repoll in Theni district. Speaking to media persons, he said, “Congress strongly condemns repoll in Tamil Nadu.

Though we requested for one in Pappireddypalayam, the EC never bothered to listen to us. It announced a repoll when no political party or independent candidate asked for it,” he said and added that it might create confusion as the dates clashed with bypolls in four Assembly constituencies.

Further, suspecting delay in conducting repoll (three weeks after LS election) and Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo’s explanation for it, Azhagiri alleged that the Election Commission was favouring the party in power at the State and the Centre.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally attacking Rahul Gandhi is strongly condemnable. The Modi-led BJP is also using abusive language because it has lost credibility,” he said. ENS