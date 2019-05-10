Home States Tamil Nadu

SC issues notice on Madras HC order curbing powers of Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi

The Centre on Wednesday had sought an urgent hearing regarding the Madras High Court's decision.

Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi

Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice on the Madras High Court order that curbed the powers of Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor, Kiran Bedi, by not allowing her to meddle in day-to-day administrative affairs.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Bedi, informed the apex court that the Centre was willing to challenge the High Court's decision and sought an urgent listing of the matter.

Mehta, who was appearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said: "The governance has come to a standstill."

ALSO READ: Kiran Bedi justifies ‘interference’ in open letter

The Centre on Wednesday had sought an urgent hearing regarding the Madras High Court's decision.

The High Court in April held that the interference of the Lt Governor was equivalent to running a "parallel government".

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday struck down the Union Home Ministry's clarification order giving Bedi administrative power.

Deciding on the case filed by Puducherry Congress legislator K. Lakshminarayanan against Bedi, the High Court said the Lt. Governor had no power to interfere in the day-to-day activities of the government.

