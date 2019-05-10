Home States Tamil Nadu

Three Railway staff suspended after two trains run on same track in Tamil Nadu

The train bound for Sengottai from Madurai had halted at Tirumangalam station at 5.30 p.m on Thursday when the Sengottai-Madurai train was received in the same track

By PTI

MADURAI: Three Railway staff have been placed under suspension for ignoring safety protocol in giving line clearance and negligence which led to two trains running on the same track here, officials said Friday.

Those suspended were the station masters of Kallikudi and Tirumangalam Railway stations, Beem Singh Meena and Jayakumar, respectively, and Controller Muruganandham, all from the Madurai division.

The train bound for Sengottai from here had halted at Tirumangalam station at 5.30 p.m on Thursday when the Sengottai-Madurai train was received in the same track, the officials said.

As passengers of both trains raised an alarm, the alert drivers stopped the trains several metres apart.

The Madurai-Sengottai train was delayed for about two hours after the incident.

