By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has urged its cadre to ensure victory of its candidates in the four Assembly by-elections scheduled for May 19.

In a joint letter to the cadre, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam asked them to work hand-in-hand to help the party win the by-polls in Aravakuruchi, Sulur, Ottapidaram and Tirupparankundram.

“We will defeat the traitors and enemies who are clamouring that they will destroy Amma’s government,’’ it stated.