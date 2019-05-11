AMMK spokesperson wants CEO Satyabrata Sahoo to resign

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The election commission is not functioning as per the principles of democracy and Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo should resign immediately, said AMMK spokesperson C R Saraswathi while campaigning for AMMK Ottapidaram candidate Sundar Raj in Puthiyamputhur here on Thursday.

She said, “The AIADMK men refuse to reply to the questions on the police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters that left 14 persons dead.” She wanted the electorate to put an end to the government headed by CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam.