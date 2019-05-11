If Centre collapses, State too will: P Chidambaram

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: If the AIADMK has only 100 to 103 MLAs and if there is a change in the Central government after the election results are announced, the State government would eventually collapse, said former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday.

He was garnering votes for DMK Sulur candidate Pongalur N Palanisamy.

Taking a dig at the AIADMK, he said that the present party had no connection with former chief ministers MGR and J Jayalalithaa as CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam had been staging dramas for the benefit of PM Narendra Modi.