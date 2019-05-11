Parties in quandary over Naam Tamilar: Seeman

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Several parties are in a quandary as people are casting votes in favour of Naam Tamilar Katchi, says it’s leader Seeman at a public meeting in Chinniyampalayam on Thursday evening.

While canvassing votes for party’s Sulur candidate V S Vijayaragavan, Seeman said that the party’s principles are not only pro-Tamils, but for people across the country.

“People laughed when I told them that a Tamil will rule the State. However, Congress President Rahul Gandhi also told the same at an election campaign in Tamil Nadu recently,” he added.