Parties in quandary over Naam Tamilar: Seeman
Several parties are in a quandary as people are casting votes in favour of Naam Tamilar Katchi, says it’s leader Seeman at a public meeting in Chinniyampalayam on Thursday evening.
Published: 11th May 2019 04:04 AM | Last Updated: 11th May 2019 04:04 AM | A+A A-
While canvassing votes for party’s Sulur candidate V S Vijayaragavan, Seeman said that the party’s principles are not only pro-Tamils, but for people across the country.
“People laughed when I told them that a Tamil will rule the State. However, Congress President Rahul Gandhi also told the same at an election campaign in Tamil Nadu recently,” he added.