TN engineer invents engine that uses hydrogen, releases oxygen

Kumarasamy whose engine will be introduced in Japan in a few days is hopeful of introducing it in India too.

Tamil Nadu engineer

Coimbatore-based mechanical engineer Sounthirajan Kumarasamy with his special eco-friendly engine. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By ANI

COIMBATORE: A Coimbatore-based mechanical engineer, has claimed to have invented an eco-friendly engine that can run on distilled water.

Sounthirajan Kumarasamy said his "first of its kind" engine uses hydrogen as fuel source and releases oxygen.

"It took me 10 years to develop this engine. It is the first of its kind in the world. It uses hydrogen as the fuel source and releases oxygen," Kumarasamy told ANI here.

Kumarasamy says the engine will be introduced in Japan in a few days. He is hopeful of introducing it in India too.

"My dream is to introduce this engine in India. I knocked on all the doors of the administrators but could not get a positive response. So, I approached the Japan government and got the opportunity. This engine will be introduced in Japan in the coming days," he said. 

Sounthirajan Kumarasamy eco-friendly engine Tamil Nadu engineer

