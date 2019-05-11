Home States Tamil Nadu

Weekend respite likely for boiling Tamil Nadu says IMD

Temperatures in Karur Paramathi, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Palayamkottai, Salem, Tiruchy, Tiruttani and Vellore shot past 100 degree fahrenheit.

Special poojas held at Kapaliswarar temple in Mylapore to beget enough rain this year | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may receive showers for the next four days, bringing a brief respite from the scorching sun, according to the weather forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

Light to moderate showers may occur in parts of Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Theni, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli districts on Saturday, according to the forecast. The showers may continue from May 12 to May 14. 

The department has also issued a warning for thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds (wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph) and lightning, over parts of Dharmapuri,  Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Theni, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli districts, on Saturday.  

Heavy rainfall was likely to occur at isolated parts of the State from Sunday. On Friday, rainfall was recorded in parts of Salem, Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Madurai and Tiruvallur districts. 

Temperatures in Karur Paramathi, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Palayamkottai, Salem, Tiruchy, Tiruttani and Vellore shot past 100 degree fahrenheit. Chennai recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degree celsius at Meenambakkam. According to forecast for Saturday, the sky condition in the city may be partly cloudy, with no mention of rainfall. Maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, according to the IMD’s heatwave and temperature observation on Thursday.

