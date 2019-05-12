55.35% voter turnout in by-poll to Kamaraj Nagar assembly segment in Pondicherry

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Re-polling in the by-election to the Kamaraj Nagar Assembly segment here saw a voter turnout of 55.35 percent, poll officials said Sunday.

Of the total 952 voters, 527 electors including 265 women exercised their franchise.

Police personnel were deployed in strength around the booth.

The repoll was necessitated as the election in the booth held on April 18 was "vitiated" by certain procedural lapses.

The Election Commission had ordered the repoll after declaring the polling held in the booth as void.