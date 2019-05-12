AIADMK braces for tough fight in stronghold

Saravanan M By

Express News Service

SULUR: For voters in Sulur, the bypoll came as an unexpected surprise, necessitated by the sudden death of AIADMK MLA R Kanagaraj on March 21, a week after the Election Commission of India announced the Lok Sabha election dates.

Though AIADMK has fielded Kanagaraj’s brother VP Kandasamy to corner sympathy votes, the party is facing a tough fight in the constituency, with the opposition DMK fielding former minister Pongalur N Palaniswami.And as far as the Sulur constituency is concerned, it is the first time that the two Dravidian parties are locked in a direct fight.

The Sulur constituency, which was first created in 1952 during the first general election after independence, was scrapped in 1967 during delimitation. The areas which came under Sulur were annexed with Palladam and newly-created Pongalur constituencies. After a gap of 44 years, the Sulur constituency was recreated in 2011. In the general election held in that year, DMDK candidate K Thinakaran won with the support of AIADMK and in 2016, AIADMK candidate R Kanagaraj won comfortably.

The Sulur constituency is considered an AIADMK stronghold. But this time, things might not be the same, with lots of unresolved issues and inter-party and intra-party issues posing a threat.Apart from the political issues, many unresolved issues in the region including water crisis, protests against TASMAC outlets, problems in power loom sector and opposition to installation of high voltage transmission lines are expected to play important roles in deciding who will win the constituency.

“All the power loom operators in the region are running their units on wage basis. Every three years, wage agreements between power loom unit owners and textile manufactures has to be renewed. But the agreement made in 2014 itself is yet to be implemented by textile industries,” said C Palanisamy, president of Power Loom Industries Owners Association.

Athikadavu Kousika River Development Association secretary PK Selvaraj demands setting up of a textile park in order to facilitate a market for produce made by the power loom workers. “Since areas under the north part of Sulur and Sulthanpettai are drought-prone, need for development of waterbodies are being felt. All the waterbodies in the areas have been without water for the last few decades,” he said

Candidatetalk

‘Will set up textile park’

“As demanded by people in power loom industry, I would work for setting up a textile park. Also, to address the water issue, an assessment would be carried out at each village panchayat,” said AIADMK’S VP Kandhasamy. Pongalur N Palanisamy (DMK) said: “Water development projects such as Anaimaliyaru-Nallaru scheme will get top priority.”