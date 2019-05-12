CBI denied information on Pollachi sexual abuse case patients
CBI officials investigating the Pollachi sexual abuse case were told by the government Pollachi hospital officials that the details of out-patients for February would be sent through post.
Published: 12th May 2019 04:57 AM | Last Updated: 12th May 2019 04:57 AM | A+A A-
COIMBATORE: CBI officials investigating the Pollachi sexual abuse case were told by the government Pollachi hospital officials that the details of out-patients for February would be sent through post.
The CBI officials were intimated about the decision when they visited the hospital on Friday.“In order to avoid any issue in future, we refrained from giving the details in person. Last week, the CBI asked us through post to prepare the list. So, following the same procedure, we have dispatched the detailed list to their Chennai office,” said the authorities.