CM Edappadi K Palaniswami tears into Stalin’s claims over denial of burial spot for M Karunanidhi

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Calling out the dichotomy between what the DMK preached and practised, Edappadi K Palaniswami tore into M K Stalin’s allegations over the party in power denying burial spot for the party’s deceased patriarch M Karunanidhi on the Marina.

“When Karunanidhi was the chief minister, he denied spot for Kamaraj’s burial, claiming the latter was only a former chief minister. Going by that logic, how can Stalin demand spot for burial on the Marina when Karunanidhi was only an MLA at the time of his death,” Palaniswami said.

Palaniswami made the rebuttal while campaigning for AIADMK’s candidate for Tiruparankundram by-election S Muniyandi at Nagamalai Pudukottai on Saturday. Palaniswami said that by voting Muniyandi to power, people of the regions could gain unfettered access to a whole host of welfare schemes the AIADMK has envisaged for the masses. Moreover, voting for AIADMK would give the mandate to the current dispensation to carry forward the legacy of the late J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran.

Taking a dig at DMK president M K Stalin, he said, “Stalin is a liar. He is canvassing votes by issuing false commitments. He is trying to get the sympathy of the masses by levelling wild allegations that the AIADMK government refused six-feet land for his father’s burial.’ Leaders like MGR, Anna and Jayalalithaa died in harness, whereas Karunanidhi was an MLA at the time of his death, he said, alleging that Stalin was behind the three persons, who filed a case against Jayalalithaa’s memorial at the Marina. After the HC judgment, the three persons automatically withdrew their case, he alleged.