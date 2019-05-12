Interlinking of rivers essential, says Governor Banwarilal Purohit

By Express News Service

Interlinking of rivers is essential from North to South India, said Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on Saturday.

Speaking at the launch of a book ‘River Cauvery - The Most Battl(r)ed’ authored by Ka Vi Kannan, he said if the Cauvery and Ganga rivers are linked, the entire country will be united culturally and economically.

“The book on Cauvery has been the result of painstaking effort. The book is wonderful, informative and covers all issues,’’ he said. “A dozen of political parties on one side, a dozen on the other side, but when Cauvery is concerned, whole Tamil Nadu is united,’’ the Governor said.

Hailing Tamil ruler Raja Raja Cholan as a ‘Child of Cauvery’, he praised the 20th century classic ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ for showing how the king was saved from drowning in the Cauvery when he was five. “Tamil literature has given descriptions of Cauvery in Silapadigaram, Manimegalai, and Periyapuranam,’’ he said.