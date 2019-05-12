IT park and industrial growth top wish list of voters

Vinodh Arulappan By

MADURAI: Among the ten constituencies in Madurai district, Tiruparankundram has an interesting combination of urban and rural areas. Tiruparankundram has always been a bastion of AIADMK, where the party’s stalwart Kalimuthu, the former speaker was elected twice from the constituency.

Tiruparankundram faces its third election in a span of three and half years. SM Seenivel, who won the constituency for the second time in 2016 general elections by defeating the DMK candidate M Manimaran by a margin of 22,992, was hospitalised and passed away even without knowing his victory.

Thereafter, the Tamil Nadu political scenario changed, when the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was hospitalised and at the same time, by-election too was announced to the constituency. AK Bose, the three-time MLA, was announced as the AIADMK candidate and controversies quickly arose, starting with his nomination.

A case regarding the thumb impression of Jayalalithaa in his nomination papers later led to the Madras High Court nullifying the elections. Bose also passed away last year, after winning the bypolls in 2016.

Though AIADMK has retained the constituency seven times, infrastructure and industrial growth have been major issues in the region for a long time. Though devotees throng the Tiruparankundram Subramaniya Swamy temple throughout the year, no proper facilities have been made and civic issues have continued over the years.

During the DMK regime, lands were bought from farmers for the construction of an IT park in the region, but the plan remains dysfunctional. The constituency also has many waterbodies, which are encroached upon and remain unusable for irrigation, add voters. But many are more confident about the growth of the region now because of the setting up of AIIMS, but there are also worries that the project has lost momentum.

K Selvaraj, a farmer who gave up land for the IT park, said: “Promises are made in every election, almost by every party that the IT park will function soon. But nothing has been done so far.” N Lakshmanapathy, a jasmine farmer said the region has more jasmine farmers and their long-pending demand for a cold storage and perfume factory has not been considered. R Balamani, a resident of Avaniyapuram, said water is a major issue. “We get drinking water only once in five days and even after several protests, the officials have not bothered about our needs.”

After the AIADMK split, TTV Dhinakaran has placed Ex-MLA Mahendran as the AMMK candidate, and he is seen as a tough contender for AIADMK candidate S Muniyandi.

The AMMK has also deputed its second-line leaders Thanga Tamilselvan and Vetrivel as election in-charges for the constituency. Meanwhile, DMK has fielded Dr Saravanan again in the constituency. This time, to get back the constituency after 1996, DMK has deputed one of its prominent leaders, Dindigul I Periyasamy as the constituency in-charge.

Candidate talk

‘Will ensure road connectivity’

DMK candidate Dr Saravanan said he will take steps for proper road connectivity to all the villages in the constituency, and also to create job opportunities. The AMMK candidate Mahendran said AMMK is the only party really concerned about the constituency’s problems. S Muniyandi (AIADMK) said ministers have taken charge of election work and the party will work for people’s welfare