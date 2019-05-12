Minority votes may be deciding factor

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Among the four Assembly constituencies that are facing by-poll on May 19, Aravakurichi segment has attracted extra attention. This is perhaps because the constituency has a history of postponement of elections. In 2016, following an allegation of large-scale cash-for-votes, polls were rescinded.

After several controversies and a long gap, Aravakurichi is set to elect its MLA now. The constituency became vacant after former transport minister and MLA V Senthil Balaji, who won in 2016 on AIADMK ticket, was disqualified as he withdrew his support to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

At one stage, Senthil Balaji was supporting AMMK leader and RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran.In this bypoll, he is in the fray on DMK ticket. VV Senthilnathan is the AIADMK nominee and PH Shahul Hameed is the AMMK candidate.

Aravakurichi has witnessed so many twists in its recent political history with foes becoming allies and vice versa.

S Jothimani of Congress, who took on Balaji in Karur segment in 2011 polls and KC Palanisamy of DMK, who contested against him at Aravakurichi in 2016 election, are now standing hand-in-hand with him.

On the other hand, AIADMK’s senior leader M Thambidurai and transport minister MR Vijayabaskar, who worked for his victory at Aravakurichi in 2016 election, are scrambling to defeat him in the by-poll.

Senthilnathan alleges that his losing to DMK’s KC Palanisamy in Aravakurichi constituency in 2011 election, by a thin margin of around 4,500 votes, was because of Senthil Balaji’s ‘conspiracy within the party.’

Similarly, Shahul Hameed, who worked for Senthil Balaji’s victory in 2016 election, is now looking to defeat him. Unlike other constituencies, AMMK’s role in Aravakurichi may go against DMK because of its Muslim candidate. It is a common perception that AMMK will normally split AIADMK’s vote bank elsewhere.

A political observer said: “Muslim vote bank in Aravakurichi will mostly favour DMK. However, this time it is still uncertain as to whom Muslims would vote for, given that AMMK candidate Shahul Hameed is a native of Pallapatti, a town panchayat with 98 per cent Muslim population.

“As both AIADMK and DMK candidates belong to the same community of Kongu Velala Gounder, which is a majority in Aravakurichi, it is the Muslim votes (above 40,000) that will tilt the scales.”Water scarcity and lack of support for agriculture, particularly for drumstick and betel leaves cultivation, are the major concerns at Aravakurichi.

Water for drinking and irrigation purposes will be the deciding factor in electing the winner. Wherever politicians meet people during campaign, the first thing that people ask for is to address the water issue and find a permanent solution for water problem. Apart from that, agriculture, the prime occupation in the segment, has been suffering in recent times due to various issues. Aravakurichi accounts for 40 per cent of the total drumstick produce in the State.

Key demand

Aravakurichi region is the largest producer of flower Gloriosa lily, popularly known as the flame lily. Farmers have demanded a DPC for the flower. Moreover, betel leaves produced here are sent to various States. But farmers, most of the times, are left with no proper income for their produce. Farmers have been asking the government for a research centre to invent new breeds of betel leaves and to extract medicines out of the leaves

Candidate talk

Senthil Balaji (DMK) has assured to provide free plots for about 25,000 homeless people in Aravakurichi constituency and also promised to build a government arts and science college. Senthilnathan of AIADMK has promised to provide water supply by implementing the Cauvery Combined Drinking Water Supply Scheme. Shahul Hameed (AMMK) has promised to set up cold storage units and a research factory