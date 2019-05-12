Tamil Nadu government readies to implement EWS quota, issues order

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has issued an order to district collectors for issuing income and asset certificates to persons belonging the general category for availing reservation under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

The government order, issued by commissioner of revenue administration K Satyagopal, said the person seeking reservation under EWS category should not own or possess five acres of agriculture land and above. Those who own or possess a residential flat of 1,000 sq.ft and above or residential plot of 100 square yards and above in notified municipalities and residential plot of 200 square yards and above in areas other than notified municipalities are also not eligible.

While calculating the income of those seeking EWS certificate, family members’ income from all sources will be taken into account. The income will be calculated as per financial year prior to the year of application.

The government has listed the procedures to be followed by tahsildars and revenue officials before issuing income certificates.

The property held by a family in a village/town has to be verified by the village administrative officer. Besides verification of village accounts, the VAOs should conduct local enquiry. The revenue inspector and deputy tahsildar should also conduct discreet enquiry before recommending issuance of EWS certificate.

The tahsildar should obtain a self-declaration from the beneficiary on assets and income duly attested by a notary public. When income and asset certificates are issued, revenue officials should upload them on the district website. Collector should issue a release telling applicants to view the certificates, the GO said.

Who is eligible for the reservation?

A person who belongs to a forward caste and whose family’s annual income is below `8 lakh has been categorised as EWS and is eligible for 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and education.