Coimbatore: Courier firm told to pay Rs 1 lakh for not delivering parcel

The Coimbatore Consumer Disputes and Redressal Forum ordered a private courier company to compensate a customer with `1 lakh for causing mental agony by not delivering a courier.

By L Rajagopal
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Consumer Disputes and Redressal Forum ordered a private courier company to compensate a customer with Rs 1 lakh for causing mental agony by not delivering a courier.
In 2015, Data Field India Private Limited in Coimbatore imported raw material for its manufacturing unit of charger cable assembly from Teknor Apex Asia Pacific Private Limited in Singapore. 

Over the purchase of the raw material, the company send a few documents, including original bill of landing in triplicate, invoice, package list, insurance letter, certificate of origin and certificate of analysis, to the Singapore company through First Flight Couriers for clearing the imported goods. 

Usually, the courier should have been delivered within a day or two. However, the Data Field India Private Limited came to know that the courier was not delivered to the Singapore company. 

Following this, the company lodged a complaint with the courier company in Coimbatore and Chennai. It also sends many mails registering the complaint, but the courier company did not response though they were fully aware of the incident. Later, the courier company asked the Coimbatore company to register a First Information Report (FIR) with the police.

Upset over their response, Data Field India Private Limited, represented by its assistant general manager (administration) M Sundararaju, filed a case against the First Flight Couriers company with the consumer court in 2015. 

On May 8, Consumer Disputes and Redressal Forum president A P Balachandran, members C Amudham, and R D Prabhakar ordered the courier company chairman and managing director O P Saboo, and its branch manager R G Ravi to jointly pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the complainant for causing mental agony and sufferings to him, along with nine per cent interest rate from the date of complaint till realisation. 

The forum also asked the courier company to pay Rs 3,000 towards the cost of litigation. The amount should be paid within two months, it ordered.

