Tiruchy: Focus on communication of railway gatekeepers after 13 fired

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With 13 of their colleagues fired and the future of eight others hanging in the balance, gatekeepers in Tiruchy railway division are working under tremendous stress. The division cracked the whip against the workers for lapses in duty allegedly caused by issues in communication.



“Between April 2017 and December 2018, Tiruchy railway division dismissed 13 gatekeepers. Similarly, between June 2018 and April 2019, it served (Standard Form No 5) notice to eight gatekeepers for not properly managing the gates. Those eight employees will be dismissed soon. In fact, a notice that said ‘Don’t be one amongst them’ was issued by the division to all gatekeepers. Details of dismissed gatekeepers were placed at several level crossings to further exert work pressure,” said a gatekeeper.

Currently, there are 2,145 gatekeepers in Tiruchy railway division. A majority of them are non-Tamils. As the national transporter is not following any regional priorities in recruitment, several non-native people are also serving as gatekeepers in the division. These employees face communication issues with their corresponding officials. These communication gaps often affect the opening and closing of level crossing gates.

Non-Tamil gatekeepers often face problems at their workplaces due to a communication issue with the locals and also, intra-departmental problems due to the language barrier. Especially, communication between the gatekeepers and the station masters is not smooth, resulting in issues.

“We cannot communicate in Tamil. When a station manager gave instructions in Tamil to open or close the gate, we were unable to understand,” said a non-native gatekeeper, who was dismissed.

An accident analysis was done by the Principal Chief Operating Manager of Southern Railway on how two trains came to be on the same track between Thirumangalam and Kallikudi also pointed out the communication issues.

“Even though communication in all train operations is in English, sometimes station managers tend to lapse into their mother tongue, which resulted in the faulty understanding between two station managers,” said S Anantharaman, Principal Chief Operating Manager, Southern Railway, in the analysis.

Firing the ground-level employees have not made railway gates safer. Just the opposite, it has created more safety concerns.