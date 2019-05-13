Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai restaurant charges Rs 3 more than MRP, fined Rs 65,000

The petitioner had stated that he was charged Rs 25 for a milk bottle, produced by a Madurai-based food product manufacturer,  although its MRP was Rs 22.

Published: 13th May 2019 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum (DCDRF) has slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 and punitive damages to the tune of  Rs 50,000 on a city-based restaurant that sold flavoured milk for a rate higher than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

One Arasaradi S Sumesh, in his petition, stated that he had purchased a 200-millilitre bottle of flavoured milk from Pechiamman Milk Depot Restaurant, Palanganatham in April 2016. He paid Rs 25 for the milk bottle, produced by a city-based food product manufacturer,  although its MRP was Rs 22.

During the hearing at the consumer disputes redressal forum,  the restaurant, in its written reply, stated that it was a well-furnished restaurant providing hygienic food and was equipped with modern amenities. It further argued that it was a class restaurant that spent huge money towards maintenance and that it had to charge extra for items such as milk to meet the expenses incurred in servicing the refrigerator used to store the food and beverage.

The forum, however, ruled that the restaurant was not entitled to collect a price higher than the MRP, as it amounts to "unfair trade practice".

Passing the order, the forum directed the restaurant to discontinue the unfair trade practice of charging more than the MRP and to refund the additional Rs 3 collected from Sumesh.

Also, the DCDRF slapped a fine of  Rs 15,000 as compensation for the mental agony caused by the restaurant and directed it to deposit Rs 50,000 as punitive damages in the 'State Consumer Welfare Fund'. The Forum further directed the restaurant to pay Rs 3,000 as cost charges, all payable within six weeks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
consumer court overcharging Restaurant fined Madurai restaurant fined Pechiamman Milk Depot Restaurant Palanganatham MRP violation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Third Front: Telangana CM KCR meets DMK leader Stalin
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp