Rain on the cards in parts of TN, hot spell to continue in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rain is on the cards at isolated places in the State, according to the meteorological department’s forecast for Monday. However, Chennai may have to make do with ‘partly cloudy’ sky.

Light to moderate showers are likely in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Theni, Dindigul, Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli districts. Light to moderate showers are likely to go on till May 16 at isolated parts of the State, the forecast said.

Thunderstorm accompanied by gusty wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) and lightning are likely at isolated places over Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Erode, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli districts, the forecast said.

Thunderstorm is also likely at isolated parts of the State, with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph, on Tuesday too.

Heavy rain is likely in isolated places over the State on Monday.

As recorded on Sunday, parts of The Nilgiris, Theni, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Krishnagiri received rain.

As far as Chennai is concerned, for the next 48 hours, ‘the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy’, the forecast said.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 39 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum of 36.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 29.1 degrees Celsius at Nungambakkam.