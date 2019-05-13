Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Rs 25,000 compensation to activist assaulted by cop

Kalidoss, a consumer rights activist in Cuddalore district, had complained to the commission about the excess fare collected by a private bus operator in June 2014.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has recommended that the State government should pay compensation of Rs 25,000 to a consumer rights activist after he was assaulted by a sub-inspector of police. 

Kalidoss, a consumer rights activist in Cuddalore district, had complained to the commission about the excess fare collected by a private bus operator in June 2014. He submitted that Sub-Inspector Krishnamurthy of Pudupettai police station, instead of taking action against the bus operator, assaulted him.

The activist said that in private buses between Panruti and Woraiyur a fare of Rs 7 was collected from passengers against the actual fare of Rs 3.50. In June 2014, the complainant said, when he travelled by bus, he questioned the crew about it. He alleged that the bus crew informed the bus owner, who in turn informed the police.

Kalidoss said he was taken to Pudupettai police station by policemen and was assaulted in custody by sub-inspector Krishnamurthy. 

In his defence, Krishnamurthy submitted that he did not assault Kalidoss. He said he had registered a case only against the transport operator. The commission presided by D Jayachandran recommended the State government pay compensation of Rs 25,000 to the complainant and recover the same amount from the police official’s salary.

