Tamil Nadu: Trains timings to be affected for four days

To improve safety of train operations, Southern Railway has begun work to replace the 6.5 km existing old tracks between Chitteri and Mahendravadi in Arakkonam-Katpadi section.

CHENNAI: To improve the safety of train operations, Southern Railway has begun work to replace the 6.5 km existing old tracks between Chitteri and Mahendravadi in Arakkonam-Katpadi section. As a result, the trains will be delayed in the section on May 13, 14, 16 and 17. The tracks are to be renewed using SQRS (Simplex Quick Relaying System) method which is cost-effective and time-saving.

Time chart

May 13
According to a release, Howrah-Yeswantpur Duronto express leaving Renigunta at 10.15 am on May 13 will be stopped at Chitteri for 85 minutes and Arakkonam-Vellore Passenger leaving Arakkonam at 1.05 pm will be delayed at Arakkonam for 20 minutes

May 14 
Bilaspur-Ernakulam Superfast express and Howrah-Yeswantpur AC Express will be delayed enroute at Chitteri for 150 minutes and 85 minutes respectively. 
Arakkonam-Vellore Passenger leaving Arakkonam at 1.05 pm will be delayed at Arakkonam for 20 minutes 

May 16 
Jaipur-Coimbatore Superfast express and Howrah-Yeswantpur Duronto Express will be stopped at Chitteri for 105 minutes and 85 minutes respectively. Arakkonam-Vellore Passenger leaving Arakkonam at 1.05 pm, will start after 20 minutes delay 

May 17 
Kamakya-Yeswantpur AC Express will be stopped at Chitteri for 15 minutes and Arakkonam-Vellore Passenger train leaving Arakkonam at 1.05 pm will be delayed 
for 15 minutes

