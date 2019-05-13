Home States Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli:VAO booked for sexual harassment of woman

However, the woman refused to budge and made the police officials to book the VAO with the support of locals, sources said.

By PTI

TIRUNELVELl: Police have registered a case on Saturday night against Alwarkurichi Village Administrative Officer (VAO) for allegedly sexually harassing a woman, who approached his office to get nativity certificate.

Sources said that the complainant, a 28-year-old woman, got separated from her husband and has been residing at Parumbu of Alwarkurichi. She arrived at the office of the VAO a couple of days ago seeking nativity certificate. The VAO managed to get her mobile number at that time. He then allegedly made frequent calls to the complainant’s mobile phone and demanded sexual favours from her in order to furnish the certificate, sources added.

In this regard, the woman submitted a complaint with the Alwarkurichi police station. However, the police officials allegedly refused to file an FIR against the VAO and asked her to settle the issue amicably. It is also being alleged that the VAO was ready to pay `4 lakh to the complainant to make her withdraw the complaint. However, the woman refused to budge and made the police officials book the VAO with the support of locals, sources said.

