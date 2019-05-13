TN govt says policy to give rental houses to leaders in offing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of severe criticism from opposition parties and activists over the eviction of 94-year-old CPI leader R Nallakannu and the issuance of eviction notice to the family of late minister Kakkan from the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) quarters in T Nagar, the state government said a policy, based on a High Court order, was being drawn up to allocate rental houses to leaders who have contributed to society and so both would be given houses soon.

Official sources said about 119 houses, built at CIT Colony by City Improvement Trust in 1953, had been allocated to public for rent. As the houses were ruined by 2004-05, the government decided to demolish them and build new houses under an integrated scheme. Nallakannu was allocated a flat in the CIT Colony quarters in 2007 and he repaired the windows, doors and walls at his own expense and lived there.

In 2011, the government issued a notification to demolish 119 houses and tenants were served a notice to vacate.

After hearing multiple cases filed by the occupants against the government move, on July 5, 2014, the Madras HC set a three-month deadline for occupants to vacate the houses. The review petition filed by the tenants was dismissed in the HC on March 31, 2015. Supreme Court on April 27, 2015, ordered status quo but dismissed all petitions on February 5. Subsequently, 96 tenants out of 119 handed over the houses.