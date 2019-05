By PTI

RAMESWARAM: A 53-year-old man was arrested here Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing his neighbour, an 11-year-old boy, police said.

Auto-driver Muthumaran took the boy in his autorickshaw to a desolate spot and sexually assaulted him, the police said.

The incident came to light when the boy returned home crying and told his parents about the abuse, they said.

Based on a complaint, Muthumaran was arrested under the POCSO Act.