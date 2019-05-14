Home States Tamil Nadu

Compensation awarded to 2 cops in motor accident case set aside

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court set aside the compensation granted by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal to two police personnel who were allegedly injured in an accident involving a Tamil

Published: 14th May 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 04:36 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court set aside the compensation granted by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal to two police personnel who were allegedly injured in an accident involving a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus in 2015. Justice S Ramathilagam passed the order on the appeal filed by the transport corporation’s Sivaganga division challenging the tribunal’s order on the claim applications filed by the two injured policemen – P Thirumurugan, Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) from Thevaram and V Prabhu, a Grade I Police Constable from Theni.

On a claim application, the tribunal had concluded that the accident occurred owing to the negligence of the TNSTC driver, and directed TNSTC to pay Rs 1.58 lakh to Prabhu and Rs 2.12 lakh to Thirumurugan. Going through the facts of the case, Justice Ramathilagam observed that the policemen were responsible for the accident and allowed the appeal by setting aside the tribunal’s order. 

