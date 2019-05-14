Home States Tamil Nadu

Cops told to register FIR against AIADMK MLA

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the police inspector attached to Pudhupettai in Cuddalore district to register a First Information Report against Panrutti AIADMK MLA Sathya for allegedly attacking party cadre and ransacking the party office in March.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan gave the direction in April last while passing interim orders on a petition from one R Suresh seeking a direction to transfer the case investigation to the CB-CID  on the basis of his complaint dated March 7.

The inspector shall register the First Information Report for offences under Sections 294 (b), 307, 324, 325, 341, 342, 447 and 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code within four weeks and investigate the case, the judge said.

The petitioner alleged that the local MLA, her husband Panneerselvam and their henchmen trespassed into the party office and assaulted the functionaries and caused damage to the properties on March 3. 

His complaint to the police had not yielded any action, the petitioner added.

