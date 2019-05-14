Man who mentioned wrong DoB allowed for TNPSC interview

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court allowed a petition filed by a man seeking direction to accept his candidature for the post of Assistant Director of Horticulture after the same was rejected for filling wrong date of birth in the application.

The petitioner, M Sundaramahalingam, had applied for the post of Assistant Director of Horticulture and Horticulture Officer in response to a recruitment notification issued by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) in 2018.

According to him, though he had come out successful in the written examination, he was not called for interview as his candidature had been rejected during certificate verification for entering his date of birth wrong. Justice G R Swaminathan, who heard the case during a vacation sitting on Thursday (May 9), quoted an order passed by the Delhi High Court in a similar case and directed the TNPSC to permit the petitioner to attend the interview for the Horticulture officer post.