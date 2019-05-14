Home States Tamil Nadu

Man who mentioned wrong DoB allowed for TNPSC interview

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court allowed a petition filed by a man seeking direction to accept his candidature for the post of Assistant Director of Horticulture after the same was rejected

Published: 14th May 2019 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court allowed a petition filed by a man seeking direction to accept his candidature for the post of Assistant Director of Horticulture after the same was rejected for filling wrong date of birth in the application.

The petitioner, M Sundaramahalingam, had applied for the post of Assistant Director of Horticulture and Horticulture Officer in response to a recruitment notification issued by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) in 2018.

 According to him, though he had come out successful in the written examination, he was not called for interview as his candidature had been rejected during certificate verification for entering his date of birth wrong. Justice G R Swaminathan, who heard the case during a vacation sitting on Thursday (May 9), quoted an order passed by the Delhi High Court in a similar case and directed the TNPSC to permit the petitioner to attend the interview for the Horticulture officer post. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp