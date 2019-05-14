Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Postpone Tiruparankundram bypoll’

K K Ramesh submitted that several people belonging to various political parties were staying at lodges and marriage halls in Tiruparankundram to canvass, and bribe voters.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Alleging cash distribution for votes, an independent candidate in the fray for the Tiruparankundram by-election filed a petition at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, seeking cancellation or postponement of the election. 

KK Ramesh submitted that several people belonging to various political parties were staying at lodges and marriage halls in Tiruparankundram to canvass, and bribe voters.

“Three main political parties namely DMK, AIADMK and AMMK have been distributing Rs 1,000 to each voter. The candidates have furnished false accounts to the election commission and have spent more than Rs 25 crore for bribing voters,” he alleged.

Some independent candidates informed this to the officials, no action was taken, he claimed, and prayed the court to cancel or postpone election scheduled to be conducted in the segment on May 19. The litigant also suggested framing certain rules to make voting mandatory by punishing those who do not cast their vote. 

MCC in State till May 27

Chennai: The model code of conduct will be in force until May 27 in the entire state of Tamil Nadu, a communication dated May 10 to all top government officials from Chief Electoral Officer Sathyabrata Sahoo said. While the Election Commission had already announced the same, the recent communication was just a reminder.

