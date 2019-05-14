Home States Tamil Nadu

S Sridharan selected new chairman of TN CREDAI

S Sridharan will be the chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Tamil Nadu. He will be assuming office at a function on Thursday in Trichy.

Published: 14th May 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

S Sridharan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Sridharan will be the chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Tamil Nadu. He will be assuming office at a function on Thursday in Trichy. V Gouthaman, president, CREDAI, Tamil Nadu, will be replacing Ajit Kumar Chordia.

The other office-bearers include Suresh Krishn, CREDAI President (elect) and I Gugan, vice-president. It is learnt that housing secretary S Krishnan and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority member secretary Rajesh Lakhani will grace the occasion. The office-bearers are elected at a time when the State is implementing the TN Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TN CREDAI Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp