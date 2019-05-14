S Sridharan selected new chairman of TN CREDAI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Sridharan will be the chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Tamil Nadu. He will be assuming office at a function on Thursday in Trichy. V Gouthaman, president, CREDAI, Tamil Nadu, will be replacing Ajit Kumar Chordia.

The other office-bearers include Suresh Krishn, CREDAI President (elect) and I Gugan, vice-president. It is learnt that housing secretary S Krishnan and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority member secretary Rajesh Lakhani will grace the occasion. The office-bearers are elected at a time when the State is implementing the TN Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019.