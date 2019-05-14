Sasikala questioning on FERA case adjourned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Economic Offences) I court on Monday adjourned the questioning of jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala in the decades-old FERA case, to May 28.

When the case came up for hearing on Monday after the Madras High Court directed Sasikala to appear through video-conferencing from the Bengaluru prison for questioning, Judge S Malarmathy adjourned the case after accepting the order copies of the Madras High Court.

The Economic Offences court on April 29, had directed the Jail Superintendent of the Parpana Agrahara prison to produce Sasikala on May 13 for questioning in the FERA violation case after which she approached the Madras High Court.

Special Public Prosecutor for Enforcement Directorate, G Hema said the case was adjourned due to unavailability of the stenographer.