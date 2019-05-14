Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: Notice to health dept, med college dean for withholding certificates

As the court order to issue certificates was not complied with, the petitioners filed the contempt petition. 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court issued a statutory notice to the Director of Medical Education and the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine and the Dean of Madurai Medical College (MMC) for withholding the original educational certificates of four Postgraduate (PG) doctors even after the Court’s direction. Justice G R Swaminathan issued the notice on the contempt petitions filed by the doctors against the college for failing to comply with the order passed by the Court in their petition in March 2019.

The petitioners  – J Christeena Indrani, M Vivek, K Priyadharshini and S Kadhirvel – had successfully completed their PG degree courses in the said medical college but their certificates were withheld by the college as they refused to serve the government as undertaken by them in the agreement bond at the time of joining. As the court order to issue certificates was not complied with, the petitioners filed the contempt petition. 

