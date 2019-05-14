Weeks after stopping child marriage, Chennai man hacked to death in public view

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking case, a man was hacked to death right in front of his wife and family members by an armed gang on Sunday night. His wife, who tried to stop the attack, has been injured.

Just two weeks ago, the deceased had intervened and stopped a child marriage in his locality in Ayanavaram. Police are probing whether he was murdered as revenge for stopping the child marriage.



Jebaseelan, 48, was an auto driver and resident of Aynavaram. He was headed for his daughter’s wedding reception when an armed gang intercepted and attacked him, just a few metres away from his house.

The attack happened in full public view and his relatives watched helplessly while he was murdered, say the police.

Earlier, on April 17, Jebaseelan saw posters announcing the wedding of a 16-year-old girl. Since he knew the girl’s age, he alerted the police about the matter. He also accompanied the police for inquiry and stopped the wedding from taking place. “Two days ago, Jebaseelan’s daughter got married in Tirupati. The reception was scheduled to happen on Sunday evening,” said a police officer.

“We suspect that Vinodh, who was supposed to marry the 16-year-old girl, was angered by the news of Jebaseelan’s daughter getting married. We are probing whether Vinodh took help of his friends to eliminate Jebaseelan,” said the officer. The reception was to be held in Minjur.

“On Sunday around 7.45 pm, when Jebaseelan, his wife Priscilla and other relatives had just left from their house in Thikkakulam area, a bike-borne gang surrounded them. They started assaulting Jebaseelan. Priscilla tried to save her husband but sustained injuries in the process. She is currently undergoing treatment in hospital,” said the officer who is part of the investigation.

The police have booked a case of murder and are searching for Vinodh.