Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK urges EC to bar TTV from campaigning

The AIADMK on Tuesday appealed to the Election Commission of India to bar AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran from campaigning for allegedly launching personal attacks on Chief Minister Edappadi K P

Published: 15th May 2019 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Tuesday appealed to the Election Commission of India to bar AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran from campaigning for allegedly launching personal attacks on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam.

Claiming it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the ruling party also accused Dhinakaran of criticising the Supreme Court and Madras High Court judgments, which the party said amounted to contempt of court.

“During his campaign in the Sulur on Monday, Dhinakaran made personal attacks on the CM and the Deputy CM in what can be called a violation of election rules and procedures set by the EC,” the AIADMK said in a letter to CEO Satyabrata Sahoo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK TTV Dinakaran EC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp