AIADMK urges EC to bar TTV from campaigning

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Tuesday appealed to the Election Commission of India to bar AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran from campaigning for allegedly launching personal attacks on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam.

Claiming it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the ruling party also accused Dhinakaran of criticising the Supreme Court and Madras High Court judgments, which the party said amounted to contempt of court.

“During his campaign in the Sulur on Monday, Dhinakaran made personal attacks on the CM and the Deputy CM in what can be called a violation of election rules and procedures set by the EC,” the AIADMK said in a letter to CEO Satyabrata Sahoo.