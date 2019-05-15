CM silent on hydrocarbon nod, unacceptable: PR Pandian

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Tamilaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam general secretary PR Pandian has urged the State government to make clear its stand on the Centre’s recent move on hydrocarbon exploration in the delta region.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, the farmer leader criticised the Centre for “giving licences” to explore hydrocarbons in the 6,000 sq km stretch from Marakkanam to Kodiyakkarai. Pandian also said the Centre’s move had violated the model code of conduct of the Election Commission.

Stating that former chief minister J Jayalalithaa had banned coal bed methane exploration in the Cauvery delta districts, Pandian said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s silence on the matter was unacceptable.