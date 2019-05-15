Electors upset as Malayalam the only vernacular language option on National Voter Service portal

L Rajagopal By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: While Election Commission of India is conducting several camps for voter enrolment and 100 per cent voting, National Voter Service Portal used for updating voter details, has only one vernacular language – Malayalam – to offer, after English and Hindi.

In order to help the electors, the Election Commission of India created the National Voter Service Portal in 2015.

However, when there are 22 scheduled languages and 99 non-scheduled languages in the country, only three language options were given in the NVPS portal. In fact, when Express contacted ECI officials, they were shocked to find that only three languages were available in the NVSP website.

ECI principal secretary Narendra N Butolia told Express, “Earlier all the State languages were available in the website. I will hold discussions with the officials in this regard.”

Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan said, “All languages should be given as provision in the National Voters Service Portal. Officials have assured to add all the languages and the process for the same has begun,” he added.