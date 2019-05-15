Home States Tamil Nadu

Electors upset as Malayalam the only vernacular language option on National Voter Service portal

In order to help the electors,  the Election Commission of India created the National Voter Service Portal in 2015. 

Published: 15th May 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By L Rajagopal
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: While Election Commission of India is conducting several camps for voter enrolment and 100 per cent voting, National Voter Service Portal used for updating voter details, has only one vernacular language – Malayalam – to offer, after English and Hindi.

In order to help the electors,  the Election Commission of India created the National Voter Service Portal in 2015. 

However, when there are 22 scheduled languages and 99 non-scheduled languages in the country, only three language options were given in the NVPS portal.  In fact, when Express contacted ECI officials, they were shocked to find that only three languages were available in the NVSP website.

ECI principal secretary Narendra N Butolia told Express, “Earlier all the State languages were available in the website. I will hold discussions with the officials in this regard.”

Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan said, “All languages should be given as provision in the National Voters Service Portal. Officials have assured to add all the languages and the process for the same has begun,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Voter Service Portal EC Tamil Nadu NVSP languages Malayalam Election Commission of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp