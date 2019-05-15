I’ll withdraw comment if Kamal apologises: KT Rajenthra Bhalaji

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Dairy Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji said his strong retaliation to Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan’s divisive and polarising comments was a counterattack against bullying of Hindus.

He told reporters on Tuesday his comments were an attempt to counter communal hatred Kamal was spewing. “If the actor regrets and apologises for his comments, I will withdraw my remarks. My remarks should be taken as advice and not arrogance,”

On May 12, during a poll campaign in Aravakurichi, Kamal said independent India’s first terrorist was a Hindu, and he was Nathuram Godse.