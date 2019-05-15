INTERVIEW | Stalin proposed Rahul for PM candidate, he won’t go against it: KS Alagiri

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the meeting between DMK leader MK Stalin and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP leaders are insisting that the DMK may ditch Congress after the Lok Sabha poll results.

However, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri dismisses the statements of BJP and reiterates that the relationship between Congress and DMK is strong. Excerpts from Alagiri’s interview to Express:

Q: How do you see the meeting between K Chandrasekhar Rao and MK Stalin?

It was purely a courtesy call. We cannot even say that Chandrasekhar Rao is either working for the creation of a third front or against Congress. He did not make any such statement of late. He is also fighting against the BJP in his State.

Q: What is your opinion on the possibilities of a third front in the country?

As of today, there is no chance of a third front. No regional party can manage to win more than 20-25 MP seats. Hence, they have to either support Congress or BJP. Most of the regional parties are against BJP.

Q: So you are confident that Stalin will not be inclined towards joining the third front if it emerges?

Stalin is a seasoned politician. He had gained rich experience by working along with his father the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi for almost five decades. He is the one who proposed our leader Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate and hence he will not go against his own proposal.

Q: What do you think would have been discussed between the two leaders at the meeting?

I am sure Stalin would have asked Chandrasekhar Rao to give up his efforts to form a third front and join the Congress-led alliance.

Q: But BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has claimed that even Stalin is in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It only shows disappointment and inability (of BJP leaders). Initially, they wanted to portray the meeting between the two leaders as something that is against Congress. But, Stalin has very cleverly handled the meeting. This shows Stalin’s statesmanship.

Q: You issued an invitation to members of Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) to return to Congress. Did it get any response?

Yes. A former MP Theertharaman from Dharmapuri, a former MLA Manivarma from Thiruvannamalai and various leaders across the State joined Congress recently.