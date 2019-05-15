Home States Tamil Nadu

INTERVIEW | Stalin proposed Rahul for PM candidate, he won’t go against it: KS Alagiri

However, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri dismisses the statements of BJP and reiterates that the relationship between Congress and DMK is strong.

Published: 15th May 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

DMK-Congress alliance

TNCC President KS Alagiri with DMK President MK Stalin (File | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the meeting between DMK leader MK Stalin and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP leaders are insisting that the DMK may ditch Congress after the Lok Sabha poll results.

However, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri dismisses the statements of BJP and reiterates that the relationship between Congress and DMK is strong. Excerpts from Alagiri’s interview to Express:

Q: How do you see the meeting between K Chandrasekhar Rao and MK Stalin?

It was purely a courtesy call. We cannot even say that Chandrasekhar Rao is either working for the creation of a third front or against Congress. He did not make any such statement of late. He is also fighting against the BJP in his State.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Q: What is your opinion on the possibilities of a third front in the country?

As of today, there is no chance of a third front. No regional party can manage to win more than 20-25 MP seats. Hence, they have to either support Congress or BJP. Most of the regional parties are against BJP.

Q: So you are confident that Stalin will not be inclined towards joining the third front if it emerges?

Stalin is a seasoned politician. He had gained rich experience by working along with his father the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi for almost five decades. He is the one who proposed our leader Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate and hence he will not go against his own proposal.

Q: What do you think would have been discussed between the two leaders at the meeting?

I am sure Stalin would have asked Chandrasekhar Rao to give up his efforts to form a third front and join the Congress-led alliance.

Q: But BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has claimed that even Stalin is in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It only shows disappointment and inability (of BJP leaders). Initially, they wanted to portray the meeting between the two leaders as something that is against Congress. But, Stalin has very cleverly handled the meeting. This shows Stalin’s statesmanship.

Q: You issued an invitation to members of Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) to return to Congress. Did it get any response?

Yes. A former MP Theertharaman from Dharmapuri, a former MLA Manivarma from Thiruvannamalai and various leaders across the State joined Congress recently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MK Stalin alagiri Rahul Gandhi Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp