Nedumaran condemns govt for banning LTTE in India

NAGERCOIL: Senior politician Pazha Nedumaran on Tuesday condemned the government for banning LTTE in India. Addressing media persons, Nedumaran said that LTTE had not involved in any terrorist activities in India. While European countries revoked the ban on LTTE, the BJP government banned it.

He condemned the ban and said that extending the ban is against Tamil Eelam. “This is a murder of democracy. LTTE fought for Eelam for Tamils in Sri Lanka. They were not requesting for Tamil desam in Tamil Nadu.

The Indian government is not showing concern towards the Tamil cause. Even the release of seven prisoners in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case is pending. Steps should be taken to release them,” he added.