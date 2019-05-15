Home States Tamil Nadu

No DMK MLA met me with people’s issues, says EPS

MLAs of the opposition party only pass on petitions submitted to them by the public

Published: 15th May 2019 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Municipal Administration minister S P Velumani campaigning for Sulur by-election candidate V P Kandasamy in Coimbatore on Tuesday Photo| U Rakesh Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: None of the DMK MLAs has ever approached me with requests to solve issues faced by people under their care over the past two years, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. He urged people to vote in favour of the AIADMK to allow the ruling party to provide the amenities required for the constituency.

Speaking at the public meeting at Chinniyampalayam, while campaigning for the party’s Sulur bypoll candidate V P Kandhasamy, he claimed that the MLAs of the opposition party have only passed on petitions submitted to them by the general public. Even if the party were to win the election, handing over petitions to them would be of no use and the problems would remain unsolved. 

Voting for the DMK in the bypoll would only serve to increase the number of MLAs from the party to 89 (from 88), he added. Palaniswami urged people to question the promises made by the DMK and its leader. M K Stalin is making such attractive poll promises only because this is a by-election and not general election to all assembly constituencies, he claimed. Pointing to Stalin’s meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday, Palaniswami accused the opposition leader of making back-door arrangements with the Rao despite having announced his support for Rahul Gandhi as prime minister candidate.

Comparing the workings of DMK and AIADMK, Palaniswami said that the former is a company and not a party. It is because of the party’s dynasty politics that former party chief’s son is now the party president; Stalin’s son Udayanidhi too is rising through the ranks in the party. On the contrary, anyone can become a leader in the AIADMK, he pointed out and held himself as an example. 

Speaking about AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, Palaniswami pointed out that the former’s many attempts to topple the AIADMK and the government have consistently failed. Despite being elected as MP under the Two Leaves symbol, he has been trying to freeze the party symbol. What more, he has inked a secret pact with DMK with the support of Senthil Balaji (now, Aravakurichi candidate). It was the two of them who led to the separation of 18 MLAs from the AIADMK, he detailed. Now that Dhinakaran is trying to prevent AIADMK’s victory, the public should teach him a lesson, he said.

On Stalin, KCR meet
Palaniswami accused Stalin of making back-door arrangements with the KCR despite having announced his support for Rahul Gandhi as prime minister candidate

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK Tamil Nadu AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp