No DMK MLA met me with people’s issues, says EPS

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: None of the DMK MLAs has ever approached me with requests to solve issues faced by people under their care over the past two years, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. He urged people to vote in favour of the AIADMK to allow the ruling party to provide the amenities required for the constituency.

Speaking at the public meeting at Chinniyampalayam, while campaigning for the party’s Sulur bypoll candidate V P Kandhasamy, he claimed that the MLAs of the opposition party have only passed on petitions submitted to them by the general public. Even if the party were to win the election, handing over petitions to them would be of no use and the problems would remain unsolved.

Voting for the DMK in the bypoll would only serve to increase the number of MLAs from the party to 89 (from 88), he added. Palaniswami urged people to question the promises made by the DMK and its leader. M K Stalin is making such attractive poll promises only because this is a by-election and not general election to all assembly constituencies, he claimed. Pointing to Stalin’s meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday, Palaniswami accused the opposition leader of making back-door arrangements with the Rao despite having announced his support for Rahul Gandhi as prime minister candidate.

Comparing the workings of DMK and AIADMK, Palaniswami said that the former is a company and not a party. It is because of the party’s dynasty politics that former party chief’s son is now the party president; Stalin’s son Udayanidhi too is rising through the ranks in the party. On the contrary, anyone can become a leader in the AIADMK, he pointed out and held himself as an example.

Speaking about AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, Palaniswami pointed out that the former’s many attempts to topple the AIADMK and the government have consistently failed. Despite being elected as MP under the Two Leaves symbol, he has been trying to freeze the party symbol. What more, he has inked a secret pact with DMK with the support of Senthil Balaji (now, Aravakurichi candidate). It was the two of them who led to the separation of 18 MLAs from the AIADMK, he detailed. Now that Dhinakaran is trying to prevent AIADMK’s victory, the public should teach him a lesson, he said.

On Stalin, KCR meet

