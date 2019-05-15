Prove I’m in touch with Modi or quit politics: Stalin to Tamilisai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK leader MK Stalin said on Tuesday that he was ready to quit politics if it was proved that he had been in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on possible alliance with the BJP. He issued a strongly-worded statement after BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said at a press meet that Stalin was in touch with her party’s leader too.

Responding to this, Stalin said, “I am saddened that Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan born in a traditional family would degrade her status by telling such lies.” He said the BJP leader was making such statements since the party was on the verge of losing the elections.

Recalling his proposal that projected Congress president Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate, he said, “The DMK is the party to first propose Rahul Gandhi as the prime minister candidate. At the same time, I was the first person to address Narendra Modi as fascist, sadist and dictator, who caused untold misery to the people.”

The DMK leader challenged Tamilisai Soundararajan to prove her charge and if she did, he was ready to quit politics. He also asked her if she would quit politics when she failed to prove it.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters at the airport here, Stalin said his meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was merely a courtesy call. “He did not come to form alliances. He came to Tamil Nadu to offer prayers in various temples and on that basis, sought an appointment with me for a courtesy call. That is all.”

Responding to the possibilities of the third front, Stalin said, “It doesn’t seem to me that there is a chance for that. However, that will be decided only after May 23.”