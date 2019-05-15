Home States Tamil Nadu

Prove I’m in touch with Modi or quit politics: Stalin to Tamilisai

The DMK leader challenged Tamilisai Soundararajan to prove her charge and if she did, he was ready to quit politics. He also asked her if she would quit politics when she failed to prove it.

Published: 15th May 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK leader MK Stalin said on Tuesday that he was ready to quit politics if it was proved that he had been in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on possible alliance with the BJP. He issued a strongly-worded statement after BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said at a press meet that Stalin was in touch with her party’s leader too.

Responding to this, Stalin said, “I am saddened that Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan born in a traditional family would degrade her status by telling such lies.” He said the BJP leader was making such statements since the party was on the verge of losing the elections.

Recalling his proposal that projected Congress president Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate, he said, “The DMK is the party to first propose Rahul Gandhi as the prime minister candidate. At the same time, I was the first person to address Narendra Modi as fascist, sadist and dictator, who caused untold misery to the people.”

The DMK leader challenged Tamilisai Soundararajan to prove her charge and if she did, he was ready to quit politics. He also asked her if she would quit politics when she failed to prove it.
Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters at the airport here, Stalin said his meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was merely a courtesy call. “He did not come to form alliances. He came to Tamil Nadu to offer prayers in various temples and on that basis, sought an appointment with me for a courtesy call. That is all.”

Responding to the possibilities of the third front, Stalin said, “It doesn’t seem to me that there is a chance for that. However, that will be decided only after May 23.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK MK Stalin BJP Tamilisai Soundararajan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp